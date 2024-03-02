Maha Shivratri 2024: Must visit Lord Shiva temples in Ujjain

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. This year, the festival will fall on March 8, 2024.

Ujjain, also known as the ‘City of Temples is in Madhya Pradesh. It is believed to be one of the seven sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. This city is located on the banks of the Shipra Rive

Here are five must-visit temples in Ujjain:

Mahakaleshwar Temple:

This iconic temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (holiest Shiva shrines in India). This temple is known for its unique lingam, which is believed to be self-manifested. The idol of Mahakaleshwar is known to be dakshinamurti, which means that it is facing the south.

Kal Bhairav Mandir:

This temple is dedicated to the fierce and protective form of Lord Shiva, Bhairava. While Mahakaleshwar focuses on Shiva’s benevolent aspects, devotees visit Kal Bhairav Mandir seeking blessings for protection and warding off negativity.

Gadh Kalika Temple:

Nestled atop a hill, this temple offers panoramic views of the city and houses a powerful Shakti Peeth (a sacred site associated with the divine feminine). During Mahashivratri, devotees visit this temple to seek blessings from both Lord Shiva and the divine mother.

Harsiddhi temple:

Harsiddhi Temple is dedicated to the goddess Harsiddhi, an incarnation of Devi Parvati. It is believed that offering prayers at this temple fulfils desires and bestows prosperity upon devotees.

Mangalnath temple:

Perched atop the Mangalnath Hill overlooking the serene surroundings of Ujjain, the Mangalnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva as the presiding deity of Mars (Mangal). It is considered one of the most sacred temples for the worship of Lord Shiva.