Power consumption in India touch 127.79 Billion Units in February

New Delhi: Power consumption in India surged over 8 per cent to 127.79 Billion Units (BU) in February 2024 as compared to the year-ago period. In February 2023, power consumption stood at 118.29 BU, higher than 108.03 BU recorded in the same month a year ago.

There were 29 days in February as 2024 is a leap year. Thus the growth rate of power consumption in February is slightly higher. The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 222 GW in February 2024. The peak power supply stood at 209.76 GW in February 2023 and 193.58 GW in February 2022.

Meanwhile, data released by the Central Electricity Authority revealed that India’s power supply reported a deficit of 1.4% in the April to January period.Power companies in the country were able to meet only 239.93 GW of the total power demand of 243.27 GW. This deficit stood at 4% in 2022-23 when the peak demand for power touched 215.89 GW.

The government has projected an electricity generation target for the year 2023-24 at 1,750 billion units (BU). In the first eleven months of FY24, the country’s electricity requirement reached 1,358.6 BU with only 1,354.97 BU being available for consumption. The country generated 1,624.16 BU during 2022-23.

The deficit in power supply has decreased in the last 11 years from 9.0% in 2012-13 to 4.0% in 2022-23. India has a total power generation capacity of 429.96 GW of which 240.44 GW belongs to fossil fuel sources and 189.53 GW belonging to non-fossil fuel sources.

Electricity demand in the country rose 7% in 2023. The government then announced an addition of 80 GW of new thermal power capacity by 2031-32.