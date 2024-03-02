Prince Harry’s much-anticipated documentary finds its place in Netflix’s biggest competitor platform Hulu

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated documentary has found a home on Hulu, a major competitor to Netflix. This decision has left many surprised, especially considering reports of a lucrative million-dollar deal between Prince Harry and Netflix. Despite this, the documentary is set to stream on Hulu, a move that has raised eyebrows given Prince Harry’s existing five-year agreement with Netflix.

Titled “Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games,” Prince Harry’s documentary series made its debut on Hulu, a streaming platform owned by Disney, on Sunday, February 25th. The unexpected release on Hulu has sparked speculation about Netflix’s involvement and whether they were informed or approved of this decision.

The documentary sheds light on Prince Harry’s journey, particularly his recent visit to the UK following his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. This visit was significant as Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, had stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US. During his time in the UK, Prince Harry participated in an interview with ABC News presenter Will Reeve, which serves as a focal point in the documentary. The interview delves into various aspects of Harry’s life, including his family, friends, and career aspirations, offering viewers a glimpse into his personal journey.

While the circumstances surrounding the documentary’s release on Hulu remain unclear, it has been suggested that Prince Harry may have been aware of and possibly consented to the use of his ABC News interview in this format. This move has fueled speculation about the couple’s future collaborations beyond their existing partnership with Netflix.

Prior to this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had released a six-part series titled “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, chronicling their experiences from humble beginnings to their royal tenure and eventual relocation to the US with their children, Archie and Lilibet.