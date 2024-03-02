Priyanka Chopra announces her next project titled The Bluff co-starring The Boys actor Karl Urban

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to make waves in her career! On Saturday (March 2), the actress unveiled details about her upcoming project titled The Bluff, where she will be sharing the screen with The Boys actor Karl Urban.

Under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff will see Priyanka taking on the role of a female pirate. In her announcement, Priyanka shared a quote from Mark Twain’s works, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates – Mark Twain,” alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article.

Co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff marks the next significant venture for Flowers, following his successful outing with Bob Marley: One Love, which proved to be a box office sensation. The movie is supported by AGBO, with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Chopra Jonas serving as producers. This collaboration marks the second time Priyanka has teamed up with the Russo brothers, following their previous collaboration on the spy-thriller Citadel, which premiered last year on Amazon Prime.

According to reports from Deadline, The Bluff is set against the backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean and centers around the narrative of a former female pirate, portrayed by Chopra Jonas, who finds herself compelled to safeguard her family when the enigmatic repercussions of her past actions come back to haunt her. The Bluff is slated for release on Amazon Prime.