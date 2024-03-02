Researchers claim that a tiny fish found in Myanmar can produce sounds as loud as a gunshot

Scientists have disclosed that the male Danionella cerebrum, a minute fish found in the streams of Myanmar, possesses the ability to generate sounds as loud as a gunshot. This fish, measuring roughly the width of an adult human fingernail, emits sounds exceeding 140 decibels, comparable to the volume of an ambulance siren or a jackhammer. The findings were detailed in a study published in the journal PNAS.

Typically, fish produce sounds by vibrating their swim bladder, a gas-filled organ responsible for controlling buoyancy, through rhythmic contractions of specialized “drumming” muscles. However, the mechanism behind the pulses emitted by the Danionella cerebrum, which boasts the smallest known brain among vertebrates, remained elusive, as the swim bladder-related muscle mechanisms did not provide a plausible explanation for the sound’s origin.

Researchers from Charité University in Berlin conducted investigations to unravel this mystery. They discovered that the fish utilizes a distinctive sound production system involving a drumming cartilage, specialized rib, and fatigue-resistant muscle. This unique mechanism enables the Danionella cerebrum to produce loud sounds despite its diminutive size.

Through their meticulous analysis, the researchers shed light on the remarkable adaptation of the Danionella cerebrum, which allows it to communicate audibly despite its miniature stature. These findings contribute to our understanding of the diverse ways in which aquatic organisms have evolved to survive and thrive in their respective environments.