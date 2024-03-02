Scientists to plant ‘living fossils’ of Wollemi pines believed to have gone extinct in 1994

According to reports, scientists are devising plans to cultivate “living fossils” of Wollemi pines, an ancient tree species believed to have become extinct around 145 million years ago, with the last known living specimen discovered in 1994. The specific locations where these living fossils will be planted, however, remain undisclosed.

The significance of the Wollemi pine lies in its status as a “living fossil.” Merely a decade ago, it was assumed to be extinct. However, in 1994, hikers in Australia’s Blue Mountains stumbled upon remnants of these ancient conifers. Today, a mere 60 specimens of the tree are known to exist within Wollemi National Park. Despite conservation efforts, the tree faces threats from Phytophthora cinnamomi, a pathogenic water mould known to cause dieback and gradual health decline in the tree, sometimes leading to its demise. Additionally, the tree is vulnerable to the frequent wildfires that ravage the New South Wales region.

What distinguishes the Wollemi pine is its remarkable age of over 145 million years. Remarkably, its appearance has remained largely unchanged since the Cretaceous period, as evidenced by fossils dating back to that era.

The decision to propagate living fossils of the Wollemi pine underscores the urgency to preserve this ancient species and prevent its extinction. By cultivating new specimens, scientists aim to safeguard the genetic diversity of the species and potentially reintroduce it into suitable habitats to ensure its long-term survival. Despite the challenges posed by disease and wildfires, efforts to conserve the Wollemi pine highlight the importance of protecting Earth’s ancient flora for future generations.