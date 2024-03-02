Simple tips to prevent sexually transmitted diseases

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are diseases that are transmitted from one person to another only through sexual contact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are

‘Sexual health diseases are a full spectrum of diseases including disorders of sexual desire, sexual dysfunction and sexually transmitted infection and they are interrelated. The first and foremost tip to avoid sexual health diseases is to control your sexual emotions and be aware of the risk of being casual in your sexual acts. Prevention is the key to sexual happiness,’ says Dr Yajvender Pratap Singh Rana, Associate Director- Urology and Uro Oncology at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

He suggested these tips to avoid STD infection:

Have a single partner and a stable sexual relationship.

Use a latex condom (male or female condoms) at the time of having vaginal /oral sex.

Avoid any unnatural sexual activity.

Get vaccinated: Vaccines are available to help protect against hepatitis B and the human papillomavirus. HPV vaccines are given at age of 11-12 years.

Avoid sexual contact if the person is carrying some symptoms

Avoid sharing towels

Wash before and after intercourse.

According to him, the signs and symptoms that might indicate an STI are:

Sores or bumps on the genital/oral area

Painful urination in women

An unusual smelly vaginal discharge or itching in the vagina

Painful colitis

Discharge from the penis