Simple ways for men to improve sexual wellness

Men in their 30s are more likely to experience sexual health problems. The number of males experiencing sexual health problems was formerly approximately one in every twenty men but this has recently climbed to around 30%.

Dr Chirag Bhandari, Founder of Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), revealed some sexual issues that men can face in their late 30s:

1. Erectile Dysfunction – Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a disorder that makes it difficult to obtain and maintain an appropriate erection for intercourse. The problem affects men in their 30s because the body undergoes several changes with age such as increased prostate size or decreased testosterone levels.

2. Premature Ejaculation – Premature ejaculation happens when a man achieves orgasm and ejaculates earlier than he or his partner would prefer during intercourse. Though the condition is frequent among guys, it becomes more prevalent in men in their late 30s.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about ‘honeymoon cystitis’

3. Low Sperm Count – A low sperm count, commonly known as oligozoospermia is when a man has less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen.

4. Low testosterone levels – Male hypogonadism (low testosterone) is a disorder in which the male reproductive glands do not generate adequate testosterone. Low testosterone levels may further lead to, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, depressed mood, and loss of muscular strength.

5. Increased Chances of STD – It has been observed that men in their 30s are more promiscuous and hence more prone to contracting sexually transmitted diseases such as Hepatitis, Syphilis, etc.

Tips that men must make to stay fit and sexually well:

1. Keep an eye on your testosterone levels – Low testosterone levels cause a variety of ailments, including hair loss, decreased libido, depression, and memory loss, resulting in a vicious circle. To avoid this, consume meat, fish, cheese and yoghurt regularly and consult your doctor if any of the symptoms persist.

2. Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive drinking not only destroys your liver and intestines but also decreases your libido.

3. Do not compromise with your sleep – A minimum of 6 hours of sleep is recommended because it benefits your brain health, manages your stress levels and most importantly optimizes male hormone production, which helps you maintain a healthy libido to satisfy your partner.