UAE authority hikes taxi fares for March: Details

Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has hiked the taxi fares. The authority announced new taxi fares in the emirate as fuel prices for March were announced earlier on Thursday. The authority hiked the fare by 4-fil.

The Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare at Dh1.83 per kilometre for this month. It was at Dh1.79 in February.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price.