Updated fuel prices for March announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for March 2024. The authority has decided to keep the price of Super grade petrol, Premium petrol and diesel unchanged.

The price for the premium petrol will be QR 1.95 per litre, while for the Super grade petrol remains at QR2.10 per litre. eanwhile, Diesel will cost QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.