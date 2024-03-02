US CDC: Americans who test Covid positive don’t need to isolate for five days

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States announced on Friday (March 1) that individuals in the country who test positive for Covid will no longer be required to undergo a five-day isolation period. As per a report from the news agency Associated Press, the CDC stated that individuals may resume their normal activities, including work, if their symptoms are mild, improving, and if it has been at least one day since they last experienced a fever.

This decision comes in light of the evolving nature of the pandemic, which is no longer deemed as severe a public health threat as it was previously. The United States had experienced significant impact from the pandemic, emerging as one of the most heavily affected nations. The report highlighted that a majority of citizens now possess some level of immunity against the virus, either through vaccination or prior infection. Moreover, experts noted that many individuals were already not adhering to the previous five-day isolation guideline.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Director of the CDC, expressed, “Our objective here is to continue safeguarding those individuals who are at risk of experiencing severe illness, while simultaneously assuring the public that these recommendations are straightforward, transparent, easily comprehensible, and can be adhered to.”

This updated guidance from the CDC reflects the changing dynamics of the pandemic and aims to strike a balance between protecting public health and facilitating the resumption of normal activities for individuals with mild Covid symptoms.