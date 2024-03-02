US-Korean film Past Lives quietly celebrate and mourn the film’s entry and snub at the Oscars

The Academy’s widely publicized disregard for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been extensively covered and debated since the nominations for the 2024 Oscars were unveiled earlier this year in January. While Oppenheimer and Poor Things have garnered significant attention with major nominations, aficionados of the relatively obscure US-Korean production Past Lives have been quietly commemorating and lamenting the film’s inclusion and snub at the Oscars.

The debut feature from director Celine Song, the emotionally resonant and aesthetically poignant narrative of Past Lives, has secured a berth in the coveted Best Picture category this year alongside heavyweight contenders such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things. While the film’s nomination in the premier category has been lauded for its embrace of inclusivity, a principle The Academy has increasingly championed in recent years, its omission in certain other categories has also elicited lamentation.

So, what exactly is Past Lives about?

The film features Greta Lee and Teo Yoo portraying childhood sweethearts who become estranged when one of their families relocates to Canada and subsequently to the United States. Rooted in the Korean concept of inyeon, which denotes the interconnectedness of individuals’ lives across time, the narrative revolves around two people whose paths intersect repeatedly over the years. Inyeon, often likened to fate or destiny, signifies the enduring bonds that persist between individuals throughout their lifetimes. The film eloquently depicts the cyclical reunion of two childhood friends and lovers at 12-year intervals, even as they forge distinct paths in disparate countries. Ultimately, the narrative poignantly underscores the notion that despite profound love, individuals may not necessarily find themselves together in the end.