When and how to watch the Solar Eclipse 2024 in the US & India

In a matter of days, the world will be treated to the eagerly anticipated Solar Eclipse of 2024, a captivating celestial event scheduled to unfold on the 8th of April. Skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate this mesmerizing occurrence.

A Solar Eclipse takes place when the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth results in a temporary obstruction of the Sun’s rays. During this phenomenon, the Moon will move between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow onto the Earth’s surface. This shadow, known as the ‘path of totality,’ will sweep across a vast area, providing a breathtaking spectacle for fortunate observers.

Expected to span approximately 115 miles along its path, the Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024, presents a rare and extraordinary opportunity. According to NASA, total solar eclipses are infrequent in any given location, with an average interval of about 375 years between occurrences. So mark your calendars for Monday, April 8, 2024, when the total solar eclipse will traverse North America, passing through Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

NASA forecasts that the initial encounter with totality will take place along the Pacific coast of Mexico around 11:07 a.m. PDT. The eclipse’s path will then progress northeastward, with Texas experiencing totality at 1:27 p.m. CDT, followed by Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, before advancing into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

For those eager to witness this celestial spectacle safely, it is essential to follow safety guidelines. Ensure you have accurate timings and use specialized eye protection specifically designed for solar observation. Directly viewing the Sun without proper eye protection can be hazardous, except during the brief total phase of the eclipse when the Moon completely obscures the Sun’s face. Certified solar viewing glasses or pinhole projectors are recommended for safe viewing, while solar filters should be used on telescopes or binoculars. Remember, safety is paramount during this extraordinary celestial event, so never observe the Sun directly without adequate protection.