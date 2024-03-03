3 killed, 4 injured in car-truck collision

New Delhi: 3 people died, and 4 others were injured after a car collided with a truck coming on the Badapur flyover in Delhi. The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 12:48 am.

As per police, 7 in the Alto car were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Faridabad. The car went out of control, then hit a divider on the Badarpur flyover and rammed the truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Also Read: Bajaj launches Pulsar NS 2024 series: Details

The victims have been identified as Raj (21), Sanju (38) and Dinesh (22). Those injured were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are in critical condition.