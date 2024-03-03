DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 killed, 4 injured in car-truck collision

New Delhi: 3 people died, and 4 others were injured after a car collided with a truck coming on the Badapur flyover in Delhi. The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 12:48 am.

As per police, 7 in the Alto car were returning to Delhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Faridabad. The car went out of control, then hit a divider on the Badarpur flyover and rammed the truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The victims have been identified as Raj (21), Sanju (38) and Dinesh (22). Those injured were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are in critical condition.

