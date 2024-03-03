4 arrested for gang rape of a Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish vlogger in Dumka, Jharkhand. The victim, currently undergoing medical treatment, recounted a horrifying experience, stating she was sexually assaulted by a group of seven attackers. Accompanied by her partner, the 28-year-old woman was on a biking trip to Bhagalpur via Dumka when they decided to camp for the night.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar reported that the couple flagged down a patrolling vehicle around midnight for help. Initially struggling to communicate due to language barriers, they were taken to a nearby health center where medical examinations confirmed signs of sexual assault. In a distressing social media video, the couple described being attacked by seven men who subjected them to physical assault and robbery.

Jharkhand Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh stated that all seven suspects had been identified, with four already apprehended. Efforts were underway to arrest the remaining three. The incident sparked criticism from BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who denounced the state government’s handling of law enforcement in the region. Congress MLA Irfan Ansari pledged swift legal action and a speedy trial for the perpetrators.