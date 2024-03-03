Bajaj launches Pulsar NS 2024 series: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler company globally, Bajaj Auto has launched latest versions of its Naked Sports motorcycle range – Pulsar NS 2024 series, NS200, NS160, and NS125. The Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 1,57,427 (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Pulsar NS160 is available for Rs 1,45,792 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both models come in three cool colors – Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.

The 2024 NS series features LED lighting system, new LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), headlamps, and turn indicators. The upgraded NS200, NS160, and NS125 motorcycles come with Bluetooth connectivity for a hassle-free riding experience. The NS200 and NS160 boast a Bluetooth-enabled reverse monochromatic LCD console, allowing riders to pair their mobile devices for notifications and call management safely.

Pulsar NS200 and the NS160 comes with upside-down-forks up front and a rear monoshock setup. Braking duties are handled by a twin-disc setup, aided by dual-channel ABS. The NS125 also gets the same setup as before which involves a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake.

The motorcycles continue to feature the same set of engines. These include a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine (24.16 bhp, 18.74 Nm) in the Pulsar NS200, a 160.03 cc, air-cooled engine (17.03 bhp, 14.6 Nm) in the NS160 and a 124.45 cc air-cooled engine (11.82 bhp, 11 Nm) in the NS125. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 6-speed gearbox while both other models come with a 5-speed unit.