Beat the heat with tomato lemon punch

Here’s a simple recipe for a refreshing Tomato Lemon Punch:

Ingredients:

– 4 ripe tomatoes

– 2 lemons

– 1/4 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 2 cups cold water

– Ice cubes

– Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Start by washing the tomatoes and lemons thoroughly under running water.

2. Cut the tomatoes into quarters and remove the seeds.

3. Cut the lemons in half and juice them using a citrus juicer or by hand. Remove any seeds.

4. In a blender, combine the quartered tomatoes, lemon juice, sugar, and cold water.

5. Blend the mixture until smooth and well combined.

6. Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if desired.

7. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any pulp or seeds.

8. Transfer the strained tomato lemon punch to a pitcher or serving jug.

9. Add ice cubes to the pitcher to chill the punch.

10. Stir the punch well before serving.

11. Optionally, garnish each serving with fresh mint leaves for added freshness and aroma.

12. Serve the Tomato Lemon Punch cold and enjoy its refreshing taste!

This punch is perfect for hot summer days or as a refreshing beverage for any occasion. Adjust the sweetness and tanginess according to your preference. Enjoy!