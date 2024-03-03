Calcutta HC Deems ‘Darling’ as offensive, sexually-suggestive term

The recent ruling by Justice Jay Sengupta’s bench at the Calcutta High Court has classified the term “darling” as an offensive and sexually coloured remark under Section 354A(1)(iv). This decision was made during an appeal hearing for Janak Ram, who had previously been sentenced to three months of imprisonment by a lower court. The incident in question took place on October 21, 2015, in the Mayabunder police station area of Andaman, where the accused addressed a lady head constable with the words, “Kya darling challan karne aai hai kya” (Did darling come to issue a challan?).

The High Court upheld the conviction imposed by the trial court but modified the sentence from three months to one month. Ram’s unsuccessful appeals to lower courts led to his move to the High Court. Former advocate general of Bengal, Bimal Chatterjee, suggested that a simple warning might have sufficed instead of imprisonment. On the other hand, senior advocate Subroto Mookherjee questioned the classification of “darling” as derogatory, arguing that its dictionary definition denotes a term of endearment and that a fine might have been more appropriate in this context.

The ruling has sparked debate among legal experts and psychologists regarding the interpretation and societal implications of language used in public interactions, especially within the context of law enforcement. Some, like former Calcutta High Court Justice Rabindranath Samanta, support the decision, viewing the term’s usage in this instance as sexually coloured and deserving of punishment. Psychologist Amit Chakraborty affirmed that the term “darling” inherently carries a sexual undertone and should only be used within certain relationships.