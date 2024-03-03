Check out the first list of nominees to 12 Kerala LS seats

On Saturday, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde unveiled a list comprising 195 candidates slated to compete in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notably, this marks the ruling party’s inaugural announcement of candidates, with 12 individuals from Kerala making their debut on the roster. Among them, veteran MT Ramesh emerged as the nominee for the Kozhikode constituency, while Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, secured the ticket for Pathanamthitta.

In a move anticipated by many, Thrissur’s candidacy was claimed by popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi, while Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar was designated as the party’s representative for Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, Thiruvananthapuram’s incumbent MP, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, faces competition from veteran communist leader Pannian Ravindran. Notably absent from the list was BJP Kerala state unit chief K Surendran, amid reports confirming his decision to abstain from contesting in the upcoming polls. Kerala, a southern state, holds a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats.