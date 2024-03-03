Delicious Steamed Egg and Sausage Salad Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for steamed egg and sausage salad:

Ingredients:

– 4 eggs

– 4 sausages (any variety you prefer)

– 1 cup mixed salad greens

– 1 tomato, sliced

– 1/4 cup sliced cucumber

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 tablespoon vinegar (apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar works well)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Optional: fresh herbs like parsley or basil for garnish

Instructions:

1. Start by steaming the eggs. Place them in a steamer basket over boiling water and steam for about 10-12 minutes until they are fully cooked. Once done, remove them from the steamer and let them cool before peeling and slicing.

2. While the eggs are steaming, you can cook the sausages. You can either grill them, pan-fry them, or even microwave them according to the package instructions. Once cooked, slice the sausages into bite-sized pieces.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mixed salad greens, sliced tomato, and cucumber.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to make the dressing.

5. Add the sliced eggs and sausages to the salad bowl.

6. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss everything together gently to coat evenly.

7. Transfer the salad to serving plates or bowls and garnish with fresh herbs if desired.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious steamed egg and sausage salad!

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding any other veggies or toppings you like. Enjoy!