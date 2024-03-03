Flipkart launches UPI service

Mumbai: Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle. The UPI handle named ‘Flipkart UPI’ is launched in partnership with Axis Bank. Flipkart UPI will initially be available for Android users.

The service will allow its users to make UPI payments without switching to other applications. The e-commerce company said that loyalty features such as Supercoins, cashback, milestone benefits and brand vouchers will be made available after the UPI launch.

‘The launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us. At Flipkart, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class commerce experience to customers by offering safe and convenient payment options along with a wide array of rewards and benefits such as Supercoins, brand vouchers, and others,’ said Dheeraj Aneja, senior vice president, fintech and payments group at Flipkart.

‘Our partnership with Flipkart has come a long way from launching one of India’s most successful co-branded credit cards to now launching the Flipkart UPI service. Customers can now register for UPI with the @fkaxis handle and can do all fund transfers and checkout payments using the Flipkart app. This solution is cloud-hosted and hence provides one of the most stable and scalable UPI platforms for customers,’ Sanjeev Moghe, president & head, cards & payments, Axis Bank, said.

On the Flipkart app, Flipkart UPI can be used to pay for any product or service, including e-commerce transactions, Scan and Pay to UPI ID, and recharges and bill payments.