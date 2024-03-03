Heavy Rain Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway; Passengers Rescued

NHAI authorities intensified efforts on Sunday morning to reopen the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as weather conditions improved, according to officials. The 270-km highway, crucial for connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained closed for a second consecutive day due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall in Ramban district. Police assisted in relocating over 200 stranded passengers, including tourists, to safer locations.

The closure of the highway, also known as NH44, was prompted by adverse weather conditions and the resulting damage, including landslides and road washouts. With weather conditions improving, NHAI has increased efforts to restore traffic flow on the vital artery. Despite fresh snowfall in higher altitudes and moderate to heavy rains in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities are striving to mitigate the impact of the weather-induced disruptions. Additionally, police have established control rooms across district headquarters to manage potential emergencies and advised residents to avoid swollen water bodies.