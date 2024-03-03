Hero launches Vida V1 Plus e-scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp finally launched the tech-loaded Vida V1 Plus e-scooter in the Indian markets.The e-scooter has been reintroduced at the starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy.) If the e-scooter is being purchased from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, or Chandigarh, customers can enjoy an extra discount of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 as state subsidies. Interested ones can either book the electric two-wheeler from the company’s official website or an authorized dealership.

The battery-powered Vida V1 Plus comes with a long list of features. The vehicle gets a portable charger, which allows the users to top the battery at any time and anywhere seamlessly.

It is powered by a 3.44 kWh lithium-ion battery setup. The e-scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The e-scooter comes with a range of 100 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Plus model features an OTA-enabled 7-inch touchscreen with the improved S.O.S. alert system,a two-way throttle, an anti-theft alarm, turn-by-turn navigation, remote immobilization, tracking my bike, keyless entry, cruise control, an electronic seat, and whatnot.