India Faces Water Stress: IMD Reports Struggle Across 540+ Districts

The onset of summer has revealed a troubling reality across India, as data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that more than 540 districts, including notable areas such as Palghar, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, and Mumbai, are currently grappling with water stress or varying degrees of dryness. According to the IMD’s Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI), 98 districts are experiencing extreme to severe to moderately dry conditions as of February 28. The rising temperatures, particularly in peninsular, central, and western India, are accelerating evaporation rates, exacerbating crop stress and water shortages, particularly in coastal regions like Palghar, as well as in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

The situation is further compounded by the early onset of dry conditions, indicating a concerning trend for the months ahead. With above-normal temperatures forecasted for central and peninsular India, regions such as southern Karnataka, western Kerala, parts of Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are already experiencing heightened evaporation rates and subsequent water stress. The latest SPEI map released by the IMD highlights the widespread dryness across districts, particularly in northwest India, raising concerns that the situation may worsen without adequate pre-monsoon rainfall, especially with a hot April predicted for the season.

The water stress crisis has far-reaching implications beyond agriculture, affecting dam and canal water levels, drinking water availability, and public health. The early arrival of summer-like temperatures suggests that dry conditions are likely to persist, posing challenges across sectors and regions. Addressing this crisis requires urgent implementation of sustainable water management strategies and proactive measures to mitigate its impacts.