Indian Apps Return to Google Play Store Despite Government’s Warning

Google has reinstated several popular Indian apps, such as Naukri and 99acres, on its Play Store platform despite government warnings against their removal. Sources indicate that the reinstatement was primarily due to the apps complying with Play Store Billing policies rather than government pressure. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Info Edge, confirmed the return of many Info Edge apps, acknowledging the concerted efforts of the company’s team in managing the crisis.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed strong opposition to Google’s removal of Indian apps from the Play Store, asserting that such actions cannot be tolerated. Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of the startup ecosystem to the Indian economy and stressed that their fate should not be determined solely by big tech companies. He announced plans to convene a meeting with Google and affected app developers to address the dispute.

In response to Google’s actions, Vaishnaw reiterated India’s commitment to protecting its startups and ensuring a favorable environment for their growth. He affirmed that the government will intervene to resolve the issue, emphasizing that the delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted. Vaishnaw has already reached out to both Google and the affected app developers, scheduling a meeting for the following week to address the matter.