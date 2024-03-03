Infinix launches Smart 8 Plus in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 8 Plus was launched in India. The handset joins the other Inifinix Smart 8 series models that were introduced in the country previously, namely the Infinix Smart 8 and Inifnix Smart 8 HD.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The phone can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 6,999 with bank offers. It will go on sale in the country starting March 9 via Flipkart in Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colours.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable up to an additional 4GB virtually, while the storage can be extended externally via a microSD card by up to 2TB. It ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13.

The dual rear camera unit on the Infinix Smart 8 Plus includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a quad-LED Ring Flash unit. It has a 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone also supports Infinix’s Magic Ring, which is a collapsible pill-shaped animated bar, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, that shows various notifications and more, comprehensively.

Infinix has packed a 6,000mAh battery in the Infinix Smart 8 Plus with support for 18W wired fast charging. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.