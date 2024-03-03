NIA captures suspect in Nizamabad PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a leader affiliated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who stands accused in the Nizamabad PFI case. This case revolves around allegations of an anti-India conspiracy orchestrated by the organization to carry out acts of terrorism, as confirmed by an agency spokesperson on Saturday. The arrested individual, identified as Abdul Saleem, held the position of state secretary for the PFI Telangana North. He was listed as the 15th accused in the charge sheet filed by the NIA regarding the case. The investigation originated from a complaint filed by the Nizamabad police in July 2022, later transferred to the NIA’s jurisdiction in August of the same year.

Saleem, considered a significant figure within the group of conspirators associated with the PFI, had evaded authorities since the commencement of the case. However, the NIA successfully apprehended him in Mydukur, located in Kadappa district of Andhra Pradesh, following a meticulously planned intelligence operation. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged anti-India activities attributed to the PFI. Authorities are expected to continue their efforts to uncover further details regarding the organization’s purported involvement in acts deemed detrimental to national security.