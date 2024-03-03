NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched its NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch in India. NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,199. It is offered in 8 colours- Jet Black, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Gold Link, Black Link, and Silver Link. The strap options are metallic, silicone, and mesh. The smartwatch is available for purchase on Goonies.com and Amazon.in.

It features 1.39-inch HD TFT LCD screen with a 2.5D curved glass display. The NoiseFit Twist Go offers access to over 100 cloud-based watch faces for personalization. The device supports Bluetooth calling that is enabled via Noise Tru Sync technology, including features like Dial Pad and Recent Call History. It is also equipped with an in-built mic and speaker and comes with voice assistance support.

Also Read: Simple steps to create content using YouTube Create App

The watch comes with various health monitoring features like health monitoring features such as constant heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep tracking, stress management, female cycle tracking, and more. It also provides support for more than 110 sports modes. The new Noise smartwatch lets users see weather updates, reminders, alarm settings, a camera and music control, and a built-in calculator.