Nokia launches new variant of G42 5G in India: Price, Offers

Mumbai: Nokia launched 4GB + 128GB configuration of the Nokia G42 5G in India. The handset was introduced in September 2023 with two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. In October last year, the company introduced a third coloury and a second RAM and storage option of the phone.

The new 4GB + 128GB configuration of the Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999. The 6GB + 128GB option is currently priced in India at Rs. 12,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999. Nokia will sell the new variant via Amazon and the HMD website starting March 8. The phone is offered in three colours – So Grey, So Pink, and So Purple.

Also Read: Shooting for ‘Chithini’ wrapped up

The Nokia G42 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 560 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13.

The Nokia G42 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit at the back, while the front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Nokia G42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. It arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.