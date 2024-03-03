Oppo launches Watch X: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo Watch X was launched in Malaysia. The smartwatch appears to be the rebranded OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26.

The Oppo Watch X is available in Mars Brown and Platinum Black colours. The price tag of the smartwatch is set at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the single Bluetooth variant. So far, it has only launched in Malaysia, and it is unclear if it’ll be available in other markets.

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. It is equipped with a Snapdragon W5 chipset that helps run Wear OS apps, and a BES2700 chip, which runs RTOS (Real Time Operating System) and is responsible for background activity. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Oppo Watch X comes with all-day sleep tracking that monitors sleep state, sleep quality, sleep breathing rate, sleep snoring risk assessment, and more. Additionally, it also has heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker, as well as daily activity reminders. On fitness tracking, it has more than 100 sports modes, six types of cardio machine recognition, professional sports modes, and more.

The Oppo Watch X is backed by a 500mAh battery and is said to charge the watch from zero to 100 in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.