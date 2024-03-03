Police constable, Maoist killed in encounter

Kanker: A police constable and a Maoist were killed in an encounter in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh’s on Sunday. After getting specific information, a joint team of security personnel launched an anti-Maoist operation in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station limits. Maoists fired upon the team and the team retaliated leading to an encounter.

‘Constable Ramesh Kurethi of the Bastar Fighters was killed in the gunfight. The body of a Maoist and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot’, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. Kurethi hailed from Sangam village in the Pakhanjur area of Kanker district.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and district force, were involved in the operation. A search operation was underway in the area.

Earlier in last month, 3 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, including 2 from the specialised Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, were killed in an encounter with Maoists on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Tekulagudem village, where the encounter had taken place, was also the site of another encounter in 2021 that left 23 soldiers dead.