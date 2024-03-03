Police Officer and Naxalite Killed in Encounter

In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, a police constable and a Naxalite were fatally wounded in an encounter on Sunday, as confirmed by a senior police official. The exchange of gunfire occurred within a forest near Hidur village, under the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station, during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by a joint team of security personnel. The operation was initiated following specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxalites in the Hidur forest area.

Constable Ramesh Kurethi, affiliated with the Bastar Fighters unit of the state police, lost his life during the skirmish. Additionally, authorities recovered the body of a Naxalite along with an AK-47 rifle from the encounter site. A search operation is currently ongoing in the vicinity to further assess the situation and ensure the area’s security.