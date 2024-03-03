Qatar Airways Holidays introduces discounts on travel packages: Details

Doha: Qatar Airways Holidays introduced summer discounts on travel packages. The offer is named ‘More Holiday For Less – Exclusive Discounts’.

The offer available from March 2, 2024. It gives special rates on select travel packages when booked before March 31, 2024. Apart from this, a limited-time, exclusive additional discounts are also made available for bookings confirmed within a week, before March 8, 2024.

A discount of QR500 can be availed on travel packages from Doha to anywhere in GCC using promo code – QRHIS500; while all Economy class travel packages (excluding GCC) can save QR1,000 using promo code: QRHIS1000. Another promo code – QRHIS1500 – will be help travellers save QR1,500 on all business class travel packages (excluding GCC).

The travel date to avail these discounts can be until October 31, 2024.

The Qatar Airways Holidays stated that promo codes for Business Class, Economy Class and GCC Travel Packages are applicable to maximum two people in a booking. Solo travellers will receive 50% of the promoted saving, it added.