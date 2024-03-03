Rahul Gandhi resumes Journey from Rajasthan, Heads to MP

Following a five-day hiatus, Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, commencing a padyatra on Saturday. During the event, Gandhi reiterated his criticism of Adani’s involvement in defense contracts, emphasizing the perceived injustices faced by farmers under the Modi government. He also pledged the Congress party’s commitment to ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers upon regaining power.

Accompanied by prominent Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gandhi embarked on a two-and-a-half-kilometer procession that proceeded into Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Throughout the roadshow, Gandhi vocally condemned the Modi administration, accusing it of favoring Adani and alleging that foreign companies would now produce arms, ammunition, and airplanes, with Adani serving as their partner for sales in India. He expressed concern that defense funds would thus flow to Adani, leaving entities like Agniveer devoid of government support and respect.