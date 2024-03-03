Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Technique Similar to Mangaluru: Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara disclosed that initial investigations into the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion suggested similarities in both the technique and materials used compared to the previous blast in Mangaluru. Eight investigative teams have been deployed to probe the incident from various angles, including examining CCTV footage and exploring potential motives, such as jealousy.

Parameshwara called for cooperation from the opposition parties, urging them not to politicize the investigation. He emphasized that negative statements from the BJP should be avoided. While a definitive connection to the Mangaluru blast has yet to be established, the Home Minister noted the resemblances in the explosives used and technical methods employed. He expressed confidence in the investigative efforts and the eventual identification of the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the blast site and met with the injured individuals. The Bengaluru City Crime Branch is leading the investigation, with cases registered under stringent laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Substances Act. Despite the setback, the cafe owners announced plans to reopen for business on March 8, expressing gratitude for the support received and affirming their resilience in the face of adversity.