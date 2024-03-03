Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on Mahashivratri

The Brookfield outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe, where a low-intensity blast injured 10 individuals last Friday, is slated to resume operations on March 8, as stated by the eatery’s co-founder and CEO. The explosion, occurring during Friday afternoon, resulted in injuries to both staff and patrons, though authorities confirm that all affected individuals are now recovering well. Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder, expressed gratitude for the support received and emphasized the cafe’s resilience, announcing the reopening on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.

Following the incident, the cafe was cordoned off as part of the city police’s investigation. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda noted that the probe into the explosion, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), is progressing vigorously with multiple teams pursuing different leads. Stressing the sensitivity of the case and security concerns, Dayananda appealed to the media for restraint in speculation and urged cooperation. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Bengaluru Police has filed a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act pertaining to the explosion at the renowned quick-service eatery, indicating the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter.