Security Forces Alerted for PM Modi’s Srinagar Trip

Security measures have been heightened in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Srinagar, where he is slated to address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium on Thursday. Officials have confirmed that security forces are on high alert, with increased deployment around the renovated stadium and the implementation of vehicle checks through barricades set up at the rally venue. Police and paramilitary personnel are conducting random vehicle inspections at various locations within the city and its outskirts, while special checkpoints have been established at entry and exit points as a precautionary measure.

Furthermore, security forces have intensified patrolling in and around the rally venue as part of area domination efforts to ensure a smooth and incident-free visit by the prime minister. This visit holds significance as it marks Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It follows his recent visit to the Jammu region last month, during which he inaugurated several development projects and addressed a public rally, underlining the government’s continued focus on the region’s development and engagement with its people.