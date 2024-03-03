Severe weather threatens crop damage

Severe hailstorms, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds, struck various regions in northwest and adjoining central India as well as the western Himalayas on Saturday, causing significant damage to standing rabi crops, according to experts. In addition to the hailstorms, reports of tornadoes in Punjab and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR added to the weather-related challenges. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued advisories to state governments, warning that such weather conditions would persist for at least one more day.

Meanwhile, eastern India is expected to witness similar weather patterns over the next few days. After the adverse weather passes, experts anticipate a drop in night temperatures. The IMD has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an orange alert for northwest and central India, and a yellow alert for eastern India in the coming days. Weather experts emphasized the detrimental impact of the hailstorms, particularly on farmers.

Several regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, experienced moderate rainfall and snowfall. Tragically, two fatalities and multiple injuries were reported in separate incidents due to incessant rains in Jammu. Additionally, snowfall in higher altitudes disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur districts, rendering numerous roads, including several national highways, impassable. The IMD has issued warnings to multiple states regarding an approaching Western Disturbance expected to bring further extreme weather conditions.