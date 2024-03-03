Simple steps to create content using YouTube Create App

Mumbai: Google launched the YouTube Create App in September 2023. The YouTube Create app is a standalone video editing app for mobile devices. The feature was launched to simplify video creation for users who want to create either Shorts or longer videos. The app offers features like precision editing, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, filters, effects, stickers, GIFs, transitions, audio cleanup, music, and beat-matching technology.

YouTube Create is currently available for Android users in select markets and will expand to iOS in 2024. It is free to download and use for eligible users in countries like Germany, France, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Creators can easily edit videos and shorts directly from their phones using YouTube Create. The app offers a range of editing tools such as trimming clips, adding stickers, GIFs, effects, and royalty-free music from YouTube’s library. It also provides features like automatic caption generation, audio cleanup, and beat-matching technology to synchronise music with video clips.

Also Read: Meizu launches Meizu 21 Pro: Price, Specifications

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the YouTube Create App:

Ensure your Android phone meets the minimum requirements (Android 8.0 or later with at least 4 GB RAM).

Download the app from the Google Play Store and launch it.

Tap the ‘+’ button to initiate a new project.

Select videos and photos from your device’s gallery.

Choose the specific folder containing your desired clips.

The imported footage appears on the editing timeline.

Utilise various tools, like:

Trim clips by dragging the handles on either side.

Splitting a clip is done by tapping the scissors icon.

Adding filters, effects, and adjusting playback speed.

Explore features like:

Royalty-free music library to add background music.

Voiceover recording for narration.

Auto-caption generation for accessibility.

Once you are satisfied with your edits, preview the final video.

Upload your creation directly to YouTube or save it to your device.