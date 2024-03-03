Sokudo Electric launches launched two new electric scooters in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler maker focused on eco-friendly transportation, Sokudo Electric India has launched two new electric scooters compliant with the FAME-II scheme – the Select 2.2, Rapid 2.2, along with a non-RTO model called Plus (Powered By Lithium).

The Select 2.2 (RTO) offers a range of up to 100 km at Rs. 85,889, while the Rapid 2.2 (RTO) with a similar range comes at Rs. 79,889. The Plus (Lithium) (Non-RTO) model, boasting a range of up to 105 km, is priced at Rs. 59,889 (all prices, ex-showroom).

These scooters are equipped with a 15-amp converter for efficient charging, reducing range anxiety. They are powered by smart fireproof lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries. They feature ABS plastic bodies ranging from 3.5mm to 5.25mm in thickness. They also come with CANBUS connectors for real-time monitoring, making maintenance easier. Buyers will get a three-year warranty on the battery and a five-year warranty on the vehicle.