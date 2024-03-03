Spicy Thai Beef Salad: A Flavorful Delight

Here’s a recipe for Spicy Thai Beef Salad:

Ingredients:

– 1 lb (450g) beef steak (such as sirloin or flank), thinly sliced

– 1 cup mixed salad greens

– 1 cucumber, thinly sliced

– 1 red onion, thinly sliced

– 1 tomato, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

– 2 tablespoons roasted peanuts, chopped

– 2 tablespoons fish sauce

– 2 tablespoons lime juice

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon brown sugar

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-2 Thai chili peppers, thinly sliced (adjust to taste)

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, minced garlic, and Thai chili peppers to make the dressing. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

2. Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced beef and cook for 2-3 minutes until browned and cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mixed salad greens, sliced cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and mint leaves.

4. Add the cooked beef slices to the salad bowl.

5. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss everything together gently to coat evenly.

6. Transfer the salad to serving plates or bowls, and sprinkle the chopped roasted peanuts on top.

7. Serve immediately and enjoy your flavorful Spicy Thai Beef Salad!

Feel free to adjust the level of spiciness by adding more or less Thai chili peppers according to your preference. You can also add other vegetables like bell peppers or carrots for extra crunch and flavor. Enjoy!