Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter to Enter Politics in New Delhi

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, is poised to make her electoral debut after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominated her for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. A Supreme Court lawyer, Bansuri expressed her gratitude to the BJP leadership for the opportunity and pledged to work towards the party’s goal of securing a resounding victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

With a background in law from BPP Law School in London, the 40-year-old brings a wealth of legal expertise to her political career. She previously served as the co-convenor of the BJP legal cell in Delhi. The BJP also announced candidates for four other Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, including West Delhi, South Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and North East Delhi, as part of its electoral strategy. Meanwhile, in a move aimed at consolidating opposition votes, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have formed an alliance to contest all seven seats in Delhi, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three.