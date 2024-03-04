3 killed, 3 missing as car falls into canal

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 3 people lost their lives and 2 others sustained injuries after their car fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday night. 3 people are still missing after the accident.

According to police, all the 3 victims were siblings and were aged between 18 and 22. The missing people include a 5-year-old child, and 2 men. A total of eight people were inside the Eeco car. They were going to Aligarh Pisawa to attend a wedding ceremony. The accident happened after the vehicle overturned and plunged into the canal.

Also Read: PM to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the canal spot and is conducting rescue operations to find the three missing individuals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of deceased.