Air carrier introduces Dh1 flight tickets from Dubai to this city: Details

Dubai: Low- budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has announced new offer for passengers. Passengers can book a flight ticket from Dubai to Manila for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare. This fare is exclusive of fees and surcharges.

Cebu Pacific announced the promotion as part of its 28th anniversary celebrations. The promotion is from March 3 until Thursday, March 7. The travel period for the promotion is between August 1 and September 30, 2024.

The Dh1 one-way base fare is the price of a CEB airline ticket before fees, taxes and other surcharges are added. The final ticket price will increase when additional fees are added.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

‘From Manila, international passengers can fly to 29 other local destinations to dive into the clear waters of Cebu and Dumaguete, or taste the freshest array of seafood in Roxas and General Santos, or enjoy some peace and quiet in the natural wonders of Bacolod,’ the airline said in a statement.

Currently, CEB flies to 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. It also has 35 domestic routes in the Philippines. CEB flew its maiden flight from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. It made its maiden Dubai-Manila flight on October 7, 2013.