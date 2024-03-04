Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won Dh15 million Big Ticket grand prize. Mohammad Shereef won the prize. He will share the prize money with his 19 friends. Mohammad Shereef won the fortune with his winning ticket number 186551 that he bought online on February 23.

Shereef and his friends have been regularly participating in the draw for the past 10 years. Twenty of them who live in the same apartment – some work as taxi drivers and others as blue-collar workers – regularly contribute to buying a ticket and now they will be sharing at least Dh750,000 each.

‘Thanks to God. I’m now a millionaire! I just won the Big Ticket!’ said Shereef. Shereef will be attending the next draw for the awarding ceremony.