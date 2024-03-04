Bus fares see hike in UAE: Details

Sharjah: Bus fares were increased in Sharjah. The fares were hiked due to a 17 fils hike in the price of diesel this month.

The bus fare from Rolla in Sharjah to Mall of the Emirates in Dubai via Al Quoz (bus route 309) has gone up by Dh3, from Dh17 last month to Dh20 in March.

Meanwhile, Ajman Transport Authority earlier announced a 4-fil increase in taxi fare in the emirate effective March 1. Ajman cab fare is now at Dh1.83 per kilometre, up by 4 fils from Dh1.79 last month.

Earlier the UAE fuel price committee has increased thepetrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2024. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month.Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.