Celebrities attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar

A glittering pre-wedding affair unfolded in Jamnagar as Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, southern superstar Rajinikanth, and Senegalese-American singer Akon graced the celebration of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The lavish three-day event, starting from March 1, attracted a star-studded guest list from various domains including entertainment, industry, politics, and sports, converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city.

The grand extravaganza, held near Reliance Industries’ world’s largest refinery, marked a splendid prelude to the forthcoming wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, scheduled for July 12. The event featured nostalgic moments of Anant’s childhood with his family, capturing intimate glimpses of his father engaging in playful activities with his children, revealing a tender side rarely seen by the public.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and their families graced the final day of the event, with notable figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others joining the festivities. International music sensation Rihanna kickstarted the celebrations with a spectacular performance, setting the stage for a series of themed days like ‘An Evening in Everland,’ ‘A Walk on the Wildside,’ and ‘Mela Rouge,’ culminating in a blend of cultural extravagance and glamour. The event also provided ultra-luxury accommodations for guests, ensuring a lavish experience for all attendees, including international business tycoons and top cricketers.