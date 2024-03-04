Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged today in Kerala. This is for second day in a row that price of yellow metal is remaining unchanged. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 47,000 per 8 gram and Rs 5875 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price edged higher sharply by Rs 680 per 8 gram to Rs 47,000.

In other major markets, gold prices witnessed a slight decrease on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6432.4 per gram, down by Rs.502. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5892.1 per gram, down by Rs.460.The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -1.14%, while in the last month it has seen a 0.13% increase. The cost of silver is Rs.73500 per kg, down by Rs.1000 per kg.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.63459 per 10 gram, down by 0.164%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.72063 per kg, down by 0.297%.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,080.09 per ounce. It touched $2088.19 on Friday – its highest since December 28. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% lower to $2,088.60. Price of spot platinum fell 0.3% to $884.15 per ounce, and palladium was steady at $957.88, while silver fell 0.6% to $23.02.