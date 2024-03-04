Crispy Gobi Kondattam: A Delicious Cauliflower Snack Recipe

Here is a simplified version of the Gobi Kondattam recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 medium-sized cauliflower (gobi)

– 1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Clean the cauliflower thoroughly and cut it into bite-sized florets.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt.

3. Add water gradually to make a thick batter with a smooth consistency.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

5. Dip each cauliflower floret into the batter, ensuring it is coated evenly.

6. Carefully drop the battered cauliflower into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy.

7. Remove the fried cauliflower from the oil using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

8. Serve the Gobi Kondattam hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.

Enjoy your crispy and delicious Gobi Kondattam!