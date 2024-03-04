Elderly Woman Killed in Elephant Attack in Idukki, Kerala

An elderly woman named Indira Ramakrishnan, aged 70, was fatally attacked by a wild elephant while harvesting arrowroot on her farm in Neriamangalam, Idukki district, on Monday. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries. Her body is currently at the Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam.

According to reports, the elephant had crossed over from Ernakulam district to Idukki district via the Periyar river before being chased away by locals. The pursuit led the elephant to move to the Neriyamangalam side, where the attack on Indira occurred. Over the past two months, the Munnar Division has witnessed five fatalities due to wild elephant attacks.

The recent incidents began with the death of Suresh Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, in Munnar, followed by similar tragedies involving plantation worker Parimalam, elderly resident K Palraj, and BL Ram resident Soundrajan. These incidents highlight the ongoing human-animal conflicts in the region, with several lives lost as a result.